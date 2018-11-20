Celebrity Call Centre to return with Steph and Dom Parker

20th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

Eight celebrities will take calls from the public.

Steph and Dom cannabis programme

Debbie McGee and Steph and Dom Parker have signed up for a new instalment of Celebrity Call Centre.

Eight celebrities will take calls from the public, from festive “quandaries to troublesome affairs of the heart”, in a Christmas special with Age UK.

Amanda Barrie leaving Celebrity Big Brother
Amanda Barrie (Ian West/PA)

They will include Countdown’s Nick Hewer, Ackley Bridge’s Sunetra Sarker, comedian James Acaster and DJ Gemma Cairney as well as Strictly Come Dancing finalist McGee, former Gogglebox stars Steph and Dom Parker and actress Amanda Barrie.

Executive producer Steven D Wright said: “Using wit, humour and honesty, our celebrities give great advice about every aspect of the yuletide season – ranging from practical tips on, say, how to cook a turkey to offering genuine emotional support to callers struggling with loneliness on Christmas day.”

Debbie McGee
Debbie McGee (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Kathi Hall, head of content strategy and brand at Age UK, said: “While Christmas can be a time of great celebration, it can also be a difficult time, especially for those who are alone or whose families are far away.

“Some of the calls that the celebrities answered were quite poignant and hopefully this will bring a greater awareness of what older people have to face if they have no-one to turn to… the Age UK advice line is open 365 days a year.”

The show will air in December.



© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PICS] This sellout festive range from Aldi is BACK in stores this week

[PIC] This GORGEOUS coat from Penneys will add a pop of colour to your wardrobe
[PIC] This GORGEOUS coat from Penneys will add a pop of colour to your wardrobe

Met Éireann make CHILLING forecast as weather set to take DRAMATIC turn this week
Met Éireann make CHILLING forecast as weather set to take DRAMATIC turn this week

[PIC] This brand new Penneys coat is PERFECT for the weather that's headed our way

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

I'm A Celebrity viewers say show NOT the same without Ant McPartlin

I'm A Celebrity viewers say show NOT the same without Ant McPartlin
HSE issues URGENT warning following outbreak of HIGHLY contagious disease

HSE issues URGENT warning following outbreak of HIGHLY contagious disease
As Anne Hegerty says she's 'ready to go' from I'm A Celeb - how to cope with adult homesickness

As Anne Hegerty says she's 'ready to go' from I'm A Celeb - how to cope with adult homesickness
SNOW forecast to hit Ireland as NEW Beast from the East swoops in

SNOW forecast to hit Ireland as NEW Beast from the East swoops in
SNOW forecast to hit Ireland as NEW Beast from the East swoops in

[PICS] This sellout festive range from Aldi is BACK in stores this week