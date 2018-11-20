Nigel Havers: I was ready to kill Lembit Opik

20th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The actor and the former MP appeared on I'm A Celebrity in 2010.

National Television Awards 2013 - Show - London

Nigel Havers has said he was ready to kill Lembit Opik during their time on I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!

The smooth-talking actor and the former MP both appeared on the ITV reality show in 2010.

Havers, 67, walked out of the jungle following a row about tasks.

Now he has told Good Morning Britain: “If I’d stayed there I would have killed somebody, his name was Lembit Opik and I was just about to murder him.

Lembit Opik
Lembit Opik (Ian West/PA)

“We’d have done everyone a favour.”

He added: “It was very simple, I was just going to strangle him in the night.”

Havers also commented on reports that his Coronation Street alter-ego, conman Lewis Archer, could be killed off in the new year.

“It’s not looking good. It’s looking grim all round,” he admitted of his future on the cobbles.

Asked whether producers could bring his character back one day – even if he was supposedly killed off – the star replied: “Of course they can”.

Havers first appeared as villain and male escort Lewis Archer in 2009.

© Press Association 2018

