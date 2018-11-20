Further tests needed to determine Kim Porter's cause of death, coroner says

She was the former long-term girlfriend of Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Further tests are needed to determine the cause of death of Sean “Diddy” Combs’s former girlfriend Kim Porter, a coroner in Los Angeles has said.

Model and actress Porter, mother of three of Combs’s children, died on Thursday at the age of 47.

A spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner said on Monday an autopsy was carried out on November 16 and the cause of death will be determined following additional tests.

Porter’s body has been released, they added.

Combs said he and his ex-partner were “more than soulmates” as he paid a moving tribute in the wake of her death with a montage of pictures and video of their time together.

On Monday, he shared another video of Porter, this time showing her dancing.

He captioned the post: “She loved to dance. Thank you to everybody for your prayers and support. God is the greatest. He woke you up to see another day. Please don’t take it for granted. Let’s go people!!!”

Another of Combs’s ex partner, the American singer Cassie, also shared a tribute to Porter on Monday.

Alongside a picture of the model, Cassie wrote: “There are no words…. An amazing mother to her beautiful family, lit up every room she entered and now the most beautiful angel. Sending so much love and my condolences to the Porter and Combs families.”

Cassie described Combs as “the best father” and sent her condolences to his children.

Combs and Porter, who was from Georgia, were a couple on and off from 1994 until they split for good in 2007.

Together they have a 20-year-old son and 11-year-old twin daughters.

Combs also has three other children from other relationships. Porter also has a 27-year-old son from a previous relationship.

