In Pictures: Meghan takes a seat for her first Royal Variety Performance

In Pictures: Meghan takes a seat for her first Royal Variety Performance20th Nov 18 | Entertainment News
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were entertained by a wealth of British performers at the annual concert.
The Duchess of Sussex has been introduced to another British tradition – the Royal Variety Performance.
Harry and Meghan were in the royal box for this year’s star-studded show, hosted by comedian Greg Davies and featuring performances from singers George Ezra and Rick Astley, Britain’s Got Talent winner Lost Voice Guy, the cast of hit musical Hamilton and Take That.
