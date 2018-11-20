In Pictures: Meghan takes a seat for her first Royal Variety Performance

20th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were entertained by a wealth of British performers at the annual concert.

Royal Variety Performance 2018

The Duchess of Sussex has been introduced to another British tradition – the Royal Variety Performance.

Harry and Meghan were in the royal box for this year’s star-studded show, hosted by comedian Greg Davies and featuring performances from singers George Ezra and Rick Astley, Britain’s Got Talent winner Lost Voice Guy, the cast of hit musical Hamilton and Take That.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arriving at the Royal Variety Performance
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arriving at the Royal Variety Performance at the London Palladium (John Stillwell/PA)
Duchess of Sussex
Meghan wore a black-and-white sequinned Safiiya gown with embellished bodice (John Stillwell/PA)
Meghan accepting a bouquet
Meghan crouched down to accept a bouquet from Darcie-Rae Moyse, seven (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)
Harry shakes hands with Mark Owen of Take That
Harry shakes hands with Mark Owen of Take That (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)
Meghan was also introduced to Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen
Meghan was also introduced to Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)
The couple were seated in the royal box
The couple were seated in the royal box (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met performers on stage at the London Palladium (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)
The Duchess of Sussex meets Rick Astley and Lost Voice Guy on stage at the Royal Variety Performance at the London Palladium in central London.
Among the performers were Rick Astley and Lost Voice Guy (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)
The Duke of Sussex meets Lost Voice Guy on stage at the Royal Variety Performance at the London Palladium in central London.
Lost Voice Guy, who had the crowd in stitches, was the winner of this year's Britain's Got Talent (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)
The Duchess of Sussex meets Rory Bremner on stage at the Royal Variety Performance at the London Palladium in central London.
Meghan was also introduced to Rory Bremner (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)
Greg Davies
as well as host Greg Davies, famed for his role in comedy series The Inbetweeners (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)
The Duchess of Sussex meets Greg Davies on stage at the Royal Variety Performance at the London Palladium in central London.
The comedian greeted the expectant parents and congratulated them on their 'wonderful news' (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)
Royal Variety Performance 2018
Other acts on the bill included Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli and his son Matteo, who sang a duet (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)

