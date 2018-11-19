Harry Redknapp: I thought Prince Harry was one of my players

The football manager said he also failed to recognise Princess Beatrice.

Harry Redknapp had I’m A Celebrity viewers in fits of laughter as he told how he once failed to recognise Prince Harry.

The football manager has already become a favourite on the ITV show, after admitting he thought the camp would be “a lot more luxurious” and that the contestants would be fed bacon sandwiches.

On Monday night’s episode he further tickled fans – and his fellow campers – by telling a story about not recognising Harry when he said hello when their paths crossed at their physiotherapist’s office.

Redknapp said he thought the royal might be a player and just acknowledged him with an “All right mate” and went back to his paper.

“I thought, ‘I know him from somewhere, that geezer, did he used to play for me?’,” he said.

He later asked someone who the man was and was told it was Harry.

“Your hilarious! Pure gold. Proper funny guy!” one viewer posted on Twitter.

“Howling that Harry Redknapp on I’m a Celeb has the same physio as Prince Harry and didn’t even realise it was him,” said another.

“Harry Redknapp, what a gift, ‘alright mate’ to Prince Harry,” said another, adding crying with laughter emojis.

Redknapp also drew laughs when he told the campers that his wife called him Mr Pastry, apparently after an accident-prone 50s TV character.

He said he “was a bloke who, if he had a job to do, would mess everything up”.

“Harry Rednaps stories are what I watch this show for Mr Pastry,” one person tweeted, while another quipped: “Harry rednapps wife calling him mr pastry because whenever he has a job he always messes it up. Is that what happened with birmingham city last year harry?”

Another person said Redknapp was “the gift that keeps on giving”.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV.

