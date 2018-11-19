Rita Simons reveals obsessive compulsive disorder diagnosis

19th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The actress told her I'm A Celebrity campmates she used to spend hours on rituals.

Rita Simons

Rita Simons opens up about her obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) diagnosis as she gets to know her campmates on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The former EastEnders star confides in The Chase’s Anne Hegerty in scenes due to air in Monday night’s instalment of the ITV show.

She revealed her own struggle after a discussion about Hegerty having Asperger syndrome.

“You know that I’m fully diagnosed OCD… I’m much better now,” Simons says.

Anne Hegerty on the red carpet
Anne Hegerty (Ian West/PA)

Singer Fleur East asks Simons how she can cope with jungle life, and the actress replies: “I’m not too bad with cleanliness and all of that.

“I don’t do any of the rituals any more. I used to be a real light switcher, tap checker, I’d spend hours doing it.

“It’s almost the complete opposite of you because yours is all logical and mine is all illogical.”

Simons says she would not have guessed about Hegerty’s condition and the quizmaster replies: “There are things, I mean if you saw my home you’d know there was something very wrong.”

“You’re a hoarder?” asks Simons.

Hegerty says: “Absolutely, and messy. An OCD person would not like my house.

“It’s just sort of, I just get overwhelmed by all the things there are to do, I’m like, I have no idea.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV.

