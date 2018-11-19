Emily Atack braves a record-breaking 50 snakes in I'm A Celebrity trial

The actress said she could not believe she managed the challenge.

Emily Atack broke an I’m A Celebrity record by taking on more than 50 snakes in a Bushtucker Trial.

The Inbetweeners star was the first of this year’s campers to tackle one of the gruelling trials.

In Monday night’s instalment of the ITV show, she had to brave a Viper Pit filled with a variety of pythons and rummage for stars – which represented food for the hungry campers.

Atack was shaking as she moved through different chambers in the pit, as hosts Declan Donnelly and Holly Willoughby looked on in horror.

There was a terrifying moment when one of the snakes lunged for her hand as she tried to slip a star out of its chamber.

“Oh my god, he just went for her! I’ve never seen anything like it in my life,” gasped Willoughby.

In the final section, Atack had to lie in water for as long as she could while 40 snakes moved around her. At one point the creatures slithered across her face as she trembled.

“God she’s doing so well,” gasped Willoughby.

When Atack emerged from the creepy task, she had won nine out of a possible 10 stars.

“I can’t believe I did it, it smells of poo in there,” she said.

“OMG, you are a legend!” said Willoughby.

The presenter then told Atack she had broken a Jungle record as the Trial she had just completed had the most snakes ever in I’m A Celebrity history (over 50).

Elsewhere in the camp, singer Fleur East and The Chase star Anne Hegerty had to dress as gnomes and use a water hose to guide balls out of a maze for the first Dingo Dollar Challenge, and Rita Simons opened up about being diagnosed with obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD).

The former EastEnders star confided in some of the others after a discussion about Hegerty having Asperger syndrome.

“You know that I’m fully diagnosed OCD… I’m much better now,” Simons said.

When East asked Simons how she could cope with jungle life, the actress replied: “I’m not too bad with cleanliness and all of that.

“I don’t do any of the rituals any more. I used to be a real light switcher, tap checker, I’d spend hours doing it.

“It’s almost the complete opposite of you because yours is all logical and mine is all illogical.”

Simons said she would not have guessed about Hegerty’s condition and the quizmaster replied: “There are things, I mean if you saw my home you’d know there was something very wrong.”

If anything can get Anne through Jungle life, it's a team of supportive of Campmates! #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/1Iymw9Hk5E — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 19, 2018

“You’re a hoarder?” asked Simons.

Hegerty said: “Absolutely, and messy. An OCD person would not like my house.

“It’s just sort of, I just get overwhelmed by all the things there are to do, I’m like, I have no idea.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV.

© Press Association 2018