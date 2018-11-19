Gaz Coombes calls off shows after breaking his leg

19th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The musician has cancelled a series of forthcoming shows in Europe and postponed a later run in the UK.

Gaz Coombes

Gaz Coombes has been forced to call off a string of concerts after breaking his leg.

The singer-songwriter, 42, posted a message on Twitter saying he had hurt himself while playing with his children and that he was due to have an operation.

He said: “I’ve only gone & broken my leg!

“Larking around with the kids I got ‘Bruce Lee’d’ by my 15 year old, and let’s just say she connected too well.

“I’m going in for surgery today @OUHospitals Oxford, where everyone has been completely amazing.

“A massive thank you to everyone here at the JR & to our wonderful #NHS.

“I’ll be back soon xx.”

The former Supergrass frontman has cancelled a series of forthcoming shows in Europe and postponed a later run in the UK.

His concert at Tivoli Vredenburg Cloud Nine, Utrecht, Netherlands, on November 27 and a gig at L’Aeronef, Lille, France, the following day have been called off.

A run of shows in early December – including in Madrid, Barcelona, Milan, Ferrara, Rome and Brescia – have also been cancelled.

The musician’s four solo shows in January have been rescheduled for May.

© Press Association 2018

