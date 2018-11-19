Dame Judi Dench to receive award for outstanding contribution to British film

The actress will be presented with the Richard Harris Award at the British Independent Film Awards.

Murder On The Orient Express World Premiere - London

Dame Judi Dench is to be honoured for her “outstanding contribution” to British film.

The Iris and Philomena actress, also known for her role as M in James Bond films, will receive the Richard Harris Award at the British Independent Film Awards.

The 83-year-old said: “It has been my absolute privilege to spend almost 60 years working in the British film industry, one of the most vibrant and creative homes for film-makers in the world.

“To be recognised with this award, which bears the name of the great Richard Harris and counts some of my favourite actors and actresses amongst its past recipients, is a source of deep pride and a very special honour.”

Vanessa Redgrave received the gong last year
Vanessa Redgrave received the award last year (Ian West/PA)

Jared Harris, son of late actor Richard, said: “We are delighted that she has agreed to accept this award. Dame Judi has stolen every scene she has ever been in, and stolen our hearts along the way.

“Although she hates being called a national treasure and prefers to be thought of as a jobbing actor, she is undeniably both the standard bearer and the gold standard for British actors.”

Previous recipients of the gong include Daniel Day-Lewis, Helena Bonham Carter, Chiwetel Ejiofor and, in 2017, Vanessa Redgrave.

The award honours an actor or actress who has contributed significantly to British films throughout their career.

The ceremony will take place in London on December 2.

HSE issues URGENT warning following outbreak of HIGHLY contagious disease
15 great gifts for all the wonder-women in your life
[PIC] Lidl Ireland issue URGENT recall due to INCORRECT use-by dates

Good time to take step back from Kingsman, says Taron Egerton

SNOW forecast to hit Ireland as NEW Beast from the East swoops in

As the I'm A Celeb stars enter the camp - 8 ways to make new friends

