Strictly's Darcey Bussell: Thank goodness some of the celebs have experience

19th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The BBC One show has sparked controversy with its line-ups over the years.

Strictly Come Dancing Launch 2018 - London

Dame Darcey Bussell has said she feels relieved that there are celebrities with experience competing on Strictly Come Dancing.

The BBC One show has sparked controversy with its line-up, with Steps star Faye Tozer and Pussycat Dolls singer Ashley Roberts having notched up previous dance experience.

“For me, as a judge, thank goodness there are people that have some tiny bit of dance experience,” the judge told BBC Breakfast.

But she admitted: “If there are mistakes … they can hide their mistakes because they are natural performers and they have been under that pressure. A lot of people have never been under the lights and razzmatazz.”

The former prima ballerina said: “All actors have been to stage school. They will have all done some taster of dance in their lives..

“If they’ve had a flavour of dance I’m really happy about that. I think everybody should have the opportunity to have an experience in dance…

“For me, it’s great that somebody has had an experience of dance and come on that show.”

She added: “Whether they’re are going to be better than the others, you can’t tell. You never know.”

And she said that “the techniques” involved in ballroom and contemporary dance “are so different”.

When “you’re so trained in one style, it’s incredibly difficult to suddenly change”, she said.

She said Casualty actor Charles Venn could win the show, adding: “When you see somebody on a journey, that’s what changes it for everybody.”

Dame Darcey also revealed a part of her body which she does not like – her armpits.

“They’re quite athletic-looking. They’re not very feminine,” she said.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Ratings boost for Strictly during Blackpool week

[PIC] Lidl Ireland issue URGENT recall due to INCORRECT use-by dates
[PIC] Lidl Ireland issue URGENT recall due to INCORRECT use-by dates

Good time to take step back from Kingsman, says Taron Egerton
Good time to take step back from Kingsman, says Taron Egerton

People with THESE names are said to be the clumsiest

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

HSE issues URGENT warning following outbreak of HIGHLY contagious disease

HSE issues URGENT warning following outbreak of HIGHLY contagious disease
SNOW forecast to hit Ireland as NEW Beast from the East swoops in

SNOW forecast to hit Ireland as NEW Beast from the East swoops in
As the I'm A Celeb stars enter the camp - 8 ways to make new friends

As the I'm A Celeb stars enter the camp - 8 ways to make new friends
Hamilton scoops two top theatre prizes

Hamilton scoops two top theatre prizes
Hamilton scoops two top theatre prizes

Ratings boost for Strictly during Blackpool week