Twitter's UK Christmas ad features the man John Lewis inconveniences every year

The Virginia-based lecturer secured the Twitter @JohnLewis handle years ago, and encounters the same misery every Christmas.

Twitter UK has made John Lewis – the Virginia-based lecturer, not the retail store – the star of its latest Christmas advert.

Every year Mr Lewis, who has owned the Twitter handle @JohnLewis since 2007, receives thousands of tweets about the John Lewis Christmas advert, replying with a wit that has earned him more than 40,000 followers.

So to celebrate him and this very modern tale of farce, Twitter UK have put him front and centre of their own advert.

Keen viewers of the John Lewis Christmas adverts might have noticed some clever references to past entries, with a telescope, moon and dog ornaments, and a few penguins making appearances.

Last year alone Mr Lewis received 50,000 tweets, but he seems to enjoy the regular mix up, finding time to reply to plenty of messages.

Mr Lewis has owned the Twitter handle @JohnLewis since 2007 (TwitterUK/YouTube)

“I think it’s hilarious that people mistake me for the UK store and I do my best to direct them to the right place,” said Mr Lewis.

“I see a massive spike in tweets at this time of year and I always watch the John Lewis advert, especially as it becomes a huge part of my Twitter conversation.

“I find it absolutely fascinating that Twitter UK has chosen me to star in their Christmas film.

Beautiful. But did Elton think once about me before he agreed to do this? https://t.co/7WqXHfB3VA — John Lewis (@johnlewis) November 15, 2018

“Hopefully people will be kind about my acting skills. I am no Elton John but who knows, maybe I’ll get tweets about my own film this year.”

I teared up a bit, too. But for different reasons. @jlandpartners https://t.co/qnL5ueBhlU — John Lewis (@johnlewis) November 15, 2018

Sir Elton starred in the department store’s annual festive commercial, and Mr Lewis was lucky enough to receive a message from the singer-songwriter’s official Twitter account, saying: “We love your work too!”

Thanks for being a fan, John. We love your work too! – Team EJ #EltonJohnLewis 🎹 https://t.co/4DEMn3N51L — Elton John (@eltonofficial) November 15, 2018

In response, Mr Lewis said: “I can now die happy.”

I can now die happy. https://t.co/DYandtJlL3 — John Lewis (@johnlewis) November 16, 2018

It’s all a little bit meta this Christmas.

