I'm A Celeb viewers already predicting John Barrowman will win

The actor amused viewers with his antics on I'm A Celebrity.

I’m A Celebrity viewers have tipped John Barrowman for the win after he sped into the show flossing in a speedboat.

The Doctor Who and Torchwood actor is one of this year’s crop of contestants on the ITV reality show.

He amused viewers with his exuberance as the show got under way on Sunday night, and many believe he will be crowned King of the Jungle.

“I hadn’t realised that John Barrowman flossing on a speedboat was something I needed in my life, but I did #ImACeleb,” said one person on Twitter.

“Of course John Barrowman starts with Flossing, he’s already my favourite to win,” said another.

“John Barrowman is my favourite human ever,” posted another.

One tweeted: “There is NO WAY that john barrowman isn’t gonna win this year.”

However, others thought Barrowman’s enthusiasm might get old.

“I can see John Barrowman getting annoying fast,” warned one.

“Is it too early to vote John Barrowman out?” quipped another.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on Virgin Media One.

