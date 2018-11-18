I'm A Celeb viewers already predicting John Barrowman will win

18th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The actor amused viewers with his antics on I'm A Celebrity.

John Barrowman

I’m A Celebrity viewers have tipped John Barrowman for the win after he sped into the show flossing in a speedboat.

The Doctor Who and Torchwood actor is one of this year’s crop of contestants on the ITV reality show.

He amused viewers with his exuberance as the show got under way on Sunday night, and many believe he will be crowned King of the Jungle.

“I hadn’t realised that John Barrowman flossing on a speedboat was something I needed in my life, but I did #ImACeleb,” said one person on Twitter.

“Of course John Barrowman starts with Flossing, he’s already my favourite to win,” said another.

“John Barrowman is my favourite human ever,” posted another.

One tweeted: “There is NO WAY that john barrowman isn’t gonna win this year.”

However, others thought Barrowman’s enthusiasm might get old.

“I can see John Barrowman getting annoying fast,” warned one.

“Is it too early to vote John Barrowman out?” quipped another.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on Virgin Media One.

Catch up on Virgin Media Player



© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Hamilton scoops two top theatre prizes

As the I'm A Celeb stars enter the camp - 8 ways to make new friends
As the I'm A Celeb stars enter the camp - 8 ways to make new friends

Irish premier promises five years of income tax cuts
Irish premier promises five years of income tax cuts

SNOW forecast to hit Ireland as NEW Beast from the East swoops in

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

HSE issues URGENT warning following outbreak of HIGHLY contagious disease

HSE issues URGENT warning following outbreak of HIGHLY contagious disease
People with THESE names are said to be the clumsiest

People with THESE names are said to be the clumsiest
15 great gifts for all the wonder-women in your life

15 great gifts for all the wonder-women in your life
Ratings boost for Strictly during Blackpool week

Ratings boost for Strictly during Blackpool week
Ratings boost for Strictly during Blackpool week

Hamilton scoops two top theatre prizes