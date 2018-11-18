Rita Ora steals the show on theatre awards red carpet

The ceremony was held at the Theatre Royal in Drury Lane, London.

Rita Ora

Rita Ora stole the show as she arrived at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards in a dramatic feathered gown.

All eyes were on the singer as she walked the red carpet in the glamorous pink dress, which had a deep plunging neckline and feathers that fanned over the bodice and formed a high collar behind her neck.

Ora wore her blonde hair piled on top of her head and completed her look with simple but sparkly jewellery.

Other stars at the awards ceremony included Claire Foy and Joely Richardson.

The Crown star Foy turned heads in an off the shoulder white dress covered in a black flower pattern.

Richardson dazzled in a delicate long pale pink number with elegant ruffle detailing, which was covered in exquisite floral embroidery.

The actress wore her blonde hair over her shoulders as she posed for pictures with her mother Vanessa Redgrave.

Model Suki Waterhouse was fun and flirty in a pale blue floral dress with puffed sleeves, while writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge stood out in red.

Presenter Maya Jama got into a tangle when her shoe appeared to get stuck in her floor-length pink dress as she arrived.

The presenter struggled to free one of her heels from in the frothy tulle creation but eventually worked it loose and posed, smiling, for pictures.

Emily Berrington and Laura Linney both looked chic in satin, with Humans star Berrington opting for a form-fitting pinky cream and Ozark actress Linney in black.

Clara Paget also wore black, and was the picture of elegance in her off the shoulder, belted number.

Singer Beverley Knight provided a splash of colour as she walked the carpet in a bright orange trouser suit.

The Cry star Jenna Coleman brought the drama in a long dress with a black and white patterned skirt and a high-necked lace bodice.

