Kate Silverton hailed 'true professional' and 'gracious' as she exits Strictly

The newsreader was given a round of applause on Twitter for her eloquent goodbye speech.

Kate Silverton has been described as “gracious” and a “true professional” by Strictly Come Dancing fans as she bade farewell to the competition.

The BBC newsreader and her partner Aljaz Skorjanec became the latest to leave the show after facing Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse in the dance-off at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

Silverton’s speech saw her thank Skorjanec, as well as the crew of people working on the programme.

She said: ““You know I’m actually – weirdly, perversely, not that I would have wanted to go out – but on a night like tonight in such a place, I couldn’t have asked for anything better really.

“I got to dance twice, went up in a hot air balloon twice, and I loved it twice.”

She added: “Can I say a few thanks? There are so many people behind the scenes that as a viewer you don’t get to realise just what it takes to put this programme on air.

“You guys as professionals work really, really hard but it’s everybody behind the scenes as well; the runners, the production crew, the hair, wardrobe and make-up. So a big thank you to all of them.”

Referring to Skorjanec, she then said: “And if I can just do a thank you to this one, because I am so lucky to have had you as my teacher. And as you said we’ve learnt so much from each other, we’ve become such good friends and you have just made this the most incredible experience. We’ve had so much fun, we’ve worked hard but just thank you.”

Skorjanec told Silverton: “We started every single dance from scratch and I am so impressed. Every week going out there and delivering incredible performances, for someone that has never performed in her life I am so incredibly proud of you.

“You have taught me so much, you’re such an incredible woman, you’re an incredible mother and thank you honestly it has been an amazing series. I’m never going to forget it and thanks to all of you who supported us.”

Viewers loved Silverton’s words, and took to Twitter to share how impressed they were at her attitude.

One fan wrote: “Love Kate Silverton’s attitude. A true professional in everything she does. #Strictly.”

Another said: “What an incredibly beautiful and intelligent lady Kate is #strictly.”

“Kate Silverton seems such a lovely person #Strictly,” one viewer said, while another wrote that “you can tell Kate’s a wordsmith, nice farewell speech”.

One viewer added: “Massive props to Kate for such a gracious #Strictly exit.”

One fan pointed out the standing ovation they received from the audience was a “testament to how lovely they both are”.

“Kate has been gracious in defeat. And whatever happens, she’ll always have Blackpool. #strictly,” one person said.

Strictly returns its home at Elstree Studios next week, and will see the remaining stars and their dance partner tackle a group lindy-hop dance.

Strictly continues at 6.50pm on Saturday on BBC One.

