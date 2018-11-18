Maya Jama gets shoe caught in her dress at theatre awards

18th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The awards were held at the Theatre Royal in London.

Maya Jama

Maya Jama got into a tangle when her shoe appeared to get stuck in her dress at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards.

The presenter struggled to free one of her heels from her stunning, floor-length pink outfit as she arrived on the red carpet at the event in London.

Maya Jama at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards 2018 – London
Maya Jama (PA)

She smiled as she managed to free her foot, before posing for pictures in the frothy tulle creation.

Maya Jama at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards 2018 – London
Maya Jama (PA)

Jama was joined by a host of big name stars at the awards ceremony, including Claire Foy and Joely Richardson.

The Crown star Foy turned heads in an off the shoulder white dress covered in a black flower pattern.

Claire Foy at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards 2018 – London
Claire Foy (PA)

Richardson dazzled in a delicate long pale pink number with elegant ruffle detailing, which was covered in exquisite floral embroidery.

Joely Richardson on the red carpet
Joely Richardson (PA)

Emily Berrington and Laura Linney both looked chic in satin, with Humans star Berrington opting for a form-fitting pinky cream and Ozark actress Linney in black.

Emily Berrington on the red carpet
Emily Berrington (PA)
Laura Linney at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards 2018 – London
Laura Linney (PA)

Singer Beverley Knight provided a splash of colour as she walked the carpet in a bright orange trouser suit.

Beverley Knight at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards 2018 – London
Beverley Knight (PA)

The Cry star Jenna Coleman brought the drama in a long dress with a black and white patterned skirt and a high-necked lace bodice.

Jenna Coleman on the red carpet
Jenna Coleman (PA)

The ceremony was held at the Theatre Royal in Drury Lane, London.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Irish premier promises five years of income tax cuts

Ratings boost for Strictly during Blackpool week
Ratings boost for Strictly during Blackpool week

Argos Ireland reveal huge sale with some INCREDIBLE offers
Argos Ireland reveal huge sale with some INCREDIBLE offers

MAJOR alert issued for popular crisp sold across Ireland

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

People with THESE names are said to be the clumsiest

People with THESE names are said to be the clumsiest
SNOW forecast to hit Ireland as NEW Beast from the East swoops in

SNOW forecast to hit Ireland as NEW Beast from the East swoops in
Simon Rimmer suffers awkward wardrobe malfunction on Sunday Brunch

Simon Rimmer suffers awkward wardrobe malfunction on Sunday Brunch
[PIC] Lidl Ireland issue URGENT recall due to INCORRECT use-by dates

[PIC] Lidl Ireland issue URGENT recall due to INCORRECT use-by dates
[PIC] Lidl Ireland issue URGENT recall due to INCORRECT use-by dates

Irish premier promises five years of income tax cuts