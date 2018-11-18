Maya Jama gets shoe caught in her dress at theatre awards

The awards were held at the Theatre Royal in London.

Maya Jama got into a tangle when her shoe appeared to get stuck in her dress at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards.

The presenter struggled to free one of her heels from her stunning, floor-length pink outfit as she arrived on the red carpet at the event in London.

Maya Jama (PA)

She smiled as she managed to free her foot, before posing for pictures in the frothy tulle creation.

Maya Jama (PA)

Jama was joined by a host of big name stars at the awards ceremony, including Claire Foy and Joely Richardson.

The Crown star Foy turned heads in an off the shoulder white dress covered in a black flower pattern.

Claire Foy (PA)

Richardson dazzled in a delicate long pale pink number with elegant ruffle detailing, which was covered in exquisite floral embroidery.

Joely Richardson (PA)

Emily Berrington and Laura Linney both looked chic in satin, with Humans star Berrington opting for a form-fitting pinky cream and Ozark actress Linney in black.

Emily Berrington (PA)

Laura Linney (PA)

Singer Beverley Knight provided a splash of colour as she walked the carpet in a bright orange trouser suit.

Beverley Knight (PA)

The Cry star Jenna Coleman brought the drama in a long dress with a black and white patterned skirt and a high-necked lace bodice.

Jenna Coleman (PA)

The ceremony was held at the Theatre Royal in Drury Lane, London.

© Press Association 2018