Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas celebrate 18th wedding anniversary

18th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The Hollywood stars married at the Plaza in New York in 2000.

Michael Douglas and wife Catherine Zeta-Jones

Catherine Zeta Jones shared a romantic photo of her and husband Michael Douglas to mark the couple’s 18th wedding anniversary.

The black and white picture posted on Instagram shows Zeta-Jones smiling as the actor leans in and appears to whisper in her ear.

The actress, 49, captioned the post with heart emojis, writing simply: “18 years.”

View this post on Instagram

18 years.💕

A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on

The star couple tied the knot at the Plaza in New York in 2000.

Zeta-Jones and Douglas, 74, are parents to son Dylan, 18, and daughter Carys, 15.

© Press Association 2018

