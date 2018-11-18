Georgia Toffolo sends good luck to this year's I'm A Celebrity campers

The reality star won the 2017 series of the show.

Former I’m A Celebrity winner Georgia Toffolo has wished this year’s contestants luck ahead of the start of the series.

The Made In Chelsea star was crowned Queen of the Jungle in the 2017 series of the ITV show.

She posted a montage of her best bits on Instagram, and wrote: “Good luck to all of the campmates this year!

“I had the time of my life in the jungle and I hope you do too.”

Toffolo also posted messages on Twitter ahead of Sunday evening’s launch of the 2018 series.

“OMG A YEAR AGO TODAY I WAS GOING INTO THE JUNGLE!!!!!! to have the best 3 weeks of my life,” she said.

“Never forget how scared jack was on the plank and how I bossed it lol.”

The new series will see the likes of football boss Harry Redknapp, DIY SOS host Nick Knowles, ex-EastEnders star Rita Simons and entertainer and actor John Barrowman compete to be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle.

