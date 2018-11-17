X Factor's Dalton Harris wows judges with powerful performance

The live shows continued this week with some powerful songs.

Simon Cowell hailed a performance by Dalton Harris as “the best” on the X Factor so far.

The contestant delivered a powerful vocal performance of Listen by Beyonce, showing off his full range and bringing the house to its feet in the live show.

Harris was overwhelmed by the end of the song, and knelt down on stage as the crowd for Big Band Week chanted his name.

Cowell said: “It’s just the best performance we’ve had on X Factor so far, what can I say?

“I would love to send that song to whoever wrote that, because it actually made me emotional, and Dalton you are a great, great guy.”

Fellow judge Louis Tomlinson said he would be surprised if the singer does not make it to the final, while Nile Rodgers – standing in on the panel for Robbie Williams – said: “You are an artist brother, an artist.”

Ayda Field simply pointed at the crowd, which was engaged in rapturous applause for the stunned Harris, to show her reaction to his song.

Eight contestants remain in the competition, with voting now open to decide who will face a sing-off.

Danny Tetley delivered a show-stopping rendition of My Way, and there were hugs and handshakes with the judges following his song, with Cowell saying: “You are a total star for that.”

Young hopefuls Acacia & Aaliyah performed original song Finesse, against the Big Band theme.

Bell Penfold also went against the theme of the night, but was told her choice of Strong by London Grammar was the wrong one.

Scarlett Lee sang Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, and Brendan Murray sang Say Something.

Shan Ako was hailed as a potential star for her version of Summertime.

Anthony Russell sang Beyond The Sea, and was branded by Tomlinson: “A real man, you are working class and I love it.”

