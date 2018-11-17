Dawn French leads tributes to The Vicar Of Dibley co-star John Bluthal

17th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The actress posted on Twitter following an announcement of the actor's death at the age of 89.

The Vicar of Dibley actor John Bluthal has died, aged 89.

Dawn French has led the tributes to her co-star, who played Frank Pickle in the comedy series.

The comic actress posted a heartfelt message on Twitter after Bluthal’s talent agency announced the news online.

French said: “Tons of happy laughs remembered today. Cheeky, naughty, hilarious.  Bye darlin Bluey.”

The post was accompanied by an image of Bluthal in the show, in which he played the secretary for the parish council.

Talent agency The Artist’s Partnership wrote: “We’re sad to announce our wonderful client John Bluthal has passed away.

“Our thoughts are with his family at this time. John provided us all with years of laughter and entertainment. We will miss John hugely.”

© Press Association 2018

