Strictly's Stacey Dooley descends from ceiling on giant stick of Blackpool rock

The show began in stunning fashion and had the audience on their feet at the famous ballroom.

Favourites Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton opened Strictly Come Dancing’s Blackpool Tower Ballroom show with an eye-catching entrance.

The pair kicked off the highly-anticipated show in the north-west, with broadcaster Dooley descending from the ceiling on a giant stick of Blackpool rock.

Dooley and Clifton danced a samba to Ooh Ahh (Just A Little Bit) by Gina G and had the audience at the famous ballroom on their feet.

Judges appreciated the opening dance, with Craig Revel Horwood saying “your hip action was fantastic”.

Dooley said: “You know what a luxury it is to be here and you don’t want to mess it up. I had the best time, actually.”

The dance earned the pair a score of 33, with Darcey Bussell and Bruno Tonioli each awarding a nine for the performance.

