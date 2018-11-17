Vicky Pattison pays tribute to best friend on her first birthday since his death

The former Geordie Shore and I'm A Celebrity star shared a picture on Instagram of her with Paul Burns.

Reality TV star Vicky Pattison has paid tribute to her best friend Paul Burns, a Newcastle bar boss who died in June at the age of 37.

The former I’m A Celebrity winner shared a picture of herself with her late friend on Instagram as she marked her first birthday since his death.

She wrote: “Yesterday was among other things, my first birthday without this man.

“I’ll never get over the pain of losing a best friend so suddenly and cruelly. But I know you wouldn’t want me to be sad forever sweet Paul.

“So we had a drink for you last night and I thought about all the advice you would give me if you were here.

“I will miss you for the rest of my life but I know you knew how much we all loved you and that provides me with some small solace.”

She added: “I love you @mrpaulburns1, we all do and THANKYOU for being a part of my life.”

Mr Burns, from Gateshead, died in early June.

With the nickname “Mr Newcastle”, he ran the trendy Botanist city centre bar, which regularly hosted cast members of MTV reality show Geordie Shore, in which Pattison starred from 2011 until 2014.

He and Pattison had been out together shortly before his death and she later described their one last night out together as a “gift”.

Pattison turned to alcohol and junk food after his death, and she told ITV’s Loose Women in September that her grief caused her to postpone her wedding to fiance John Noble.

'I want people to know it's ok not to be ok' – @VickyPattison is bravely talking about her grief after her best friend Paul died suddenly this summer. We have helplines here > https://t.co/Ch2cjRdB2i pic.twitter.com/gjPdRfj6Be — Loose Women (@loosewomen) September 26, 2018

In recent days, Pattison has told fans on social media she has been having a difficult time and has hinted at a painful “betrayal”.

She referenced “crippling humiliation” and “resounding heartbreak” in one passionate Instagram post, while in another she said she would “continue to smile no matter what”.

Pattison’s emotional posts have come amid rumoured troubles with husband-to-be Noble.

© Press Association 2018