Strictly's Ballas got 'sincere apology' from Revel Horwood over negative remarks

The Strictly Come Dancing stars are in Blackpool for the next episode.

Shirley Ballas has said her Strictly Come Dancing co-star Craig Revel Horwood has apologised for making derogatory remarks about her body.

Revel Horwood allegedly made the comments during his book tour in October, and was reported to have said that head judge Ballas’s breasts were “fake” and “hanging out” at her first audition for the show.

Ballas, 58, told The Sun: “I don’t think it’s appropriate for anyone to make comments about anyone else — be it about their body or anything they do — when working as a team.

Dame Darcey Bussell and Craig Revel Horwood arrive at Blackpool Tower Ballroom (Peter Byrne/PA)

“I’m a team player and I have the backs of my fellow people. Yes, I got an apology — a sincere apology.”

She added: “I don’t need anybody to make me feel bad about myself. I can do that to myself.”

During his book tour appearance, Revel Horwood was also reported to have said that Strictly presenter Tess Daly asked “dull” questions and fellow judge Bruno Tonioli was an “attention-seeker”.

Ballas said: “To each his own. I don’t think you need to sell anything off the back of making anybody else look small.

Tess Daly arrives ahead of Strictly Come Dancing’s Saturday evening show (Peter Byrne/PA)

“I don’t think joking about somebody else’s body is funny.”

Saturday night sees the judges reunite again as the remaining eight celebrities take to the dance floor, this time at Blackpool’s Tower Ballroom.

The annual Blackpool edition is often thought of as the most popular of the series.

Judge Shirley Ballas (Peter Byrne/PA)

The celebrities and their professional partners touched down at the seaside resort on Friday, and were seen arriving at the Tower Ballroom on Saturday, hours before the live show.

Presenters Daly and Claudia Winkleman were also present, as well as judge Dame Darcey Bussell.

Strictly Come Dancing airs at 6.45pm on BBC One.

