Parkinson's fundraiser aged seven meets hero Sir Billy Connolly

17th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

Abby McConnell was inspired to collect cash for Parkinson's UK after a class project on the actor and comedian.

A seven-year-old has been rewarded for her charity fundraising efforts with a visit from her hero, Sir Billy Connolly.

Abby McConnell from Glasgow was inspired to raise funds for Parkinson’s UK following a class project on the actor and comedian.

Sir Billy, who was diagnosed with the condition several years ago, said it was a “privilege” to meet the Mount Florida Primary pupil who so far has collected £1,200.

Sir Billy Connolly and Abby McConnell
Sir Billy was in Glasgow to launch his art exhibition (Rosaleen Bonnar Photoworks/PA)

Abby said: “I can’t believe I got to meet my hero. Sir Billy was so nice and he even gave me a kiss.”

Her mother Karen added: “There isn’t a day where Abby doesn’t talk about Sir Billy.

“Meeting him was wonderful, he spent ages chatting with Abby and she’ll remember this day forever.”

Sir Billy, in Glasgow to launch his new art exhibition Born On A Rainy Day, said: “For Abby to show caring for Parkinson’s disease at her tender age shows kindness beyond belief. Meeting her was a privilege.”

