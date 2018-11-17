Emma Bunton signs new solo record deal

17th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The Spice Girls singer has announced the news on Twitter.

Great American Baking Show

Spice Girls singer Emma Bunton has announced she has sealed a solo record deal.

The star posted online that she has been signed with BMG.

Baby Spice, who has gone on to do solo work and present her own radio show, revealed the news in a Twitter post.

Alongside a picture of herself with headphones on singing into a microphone, she posted: “Love being in the studio.  So excited, Signed a record deal #BMG Can’t wait for you to hear it! #newalbum.”

Bunton, 42, announced in June she was back in the studio working on new material following the Viva Forever tour, singing at the 2012 Olympics, and recording the 2014 England World Cup song.

She will join fellow Spice Girls Mel B, Mel C and Geri Horner on their comeback tour next year.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Lidl MOCK John Lewis advert with HILARIOUS tweet

MAJOR alert issued for popular crisp sold across Ireland

MAJOR alert issued for popular crisp sold across Ireland

9 of the best leather (and faux leather) dresses for every budget
9 of the best leather (and faux leather) dresses for every budget

Marvel obsessive has a £20,000 collection of memorabilia dedicated to characters created by Stan Lee

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Argos Ireland reveal huge sale with some INCREDIBLE offers

Argos Ireland reveal huge sale with some INCREDIBLE offers
Corrie fans were OUTRAGED following last night's episode

Corrie fans were OUTRAGED following last night's episode
[WARNING] Irish family of 10 rushed to hospital after narrowly escaping FRIGHTENING tragedy at home

[WARNING] Irish family of 10 rushed to hospital after narrowly escaping FRIGHTENING tragedy at home
SNOW forecast to hit Ireland as NEW Beast from the East swoops in

SNOW forecast to hit Ireland as NEW Beast from the East swoops in
SNOW forecast to hit Ireland as NEW Beast from the East swoops in

[PIC] Lidl MOCK John Lewis advert with HILARIOUS tweet