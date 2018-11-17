Tatum ex Jenna Dewan backs Jessie J over media comparisons

17th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

Dewan praised the UK singer's 'beautiful message'.

Isle of Wight festival 2018 - Day 3

Jessie J has won the backing of Channing Tatum’s ex-wife Jenna Dewan after the London-born popstar hit out at media reports comparing the two women.

Jessie J, who is rumoured to be dating 38-year-old Tatum, said she was “disappointed and embarrassed” by the articles online, and voiced her concern that they encouraged people to “pick who they think is prettier”.

She wrote on Instagram: “There is a story I have seen be rewritten over and over again in the past few weeks that talks about myself being compared directly to another beautiful woman regarding our looks and people picking who they think is prettier.

“I am so disappointed and embarrassed that my name is even involved. It’s not something I stand for, at all.”

Admitting that she spent much of her childhood “trying to be comfortable in my skin”, she continued: “I am a woman that loves ALL women and will not stand quietly when the media is teaching young girls to constantly compare one another.”

Dewan, who split from Tatum in April after nine years of marriage, responded on Twitter, describing it as a “beautiful message”.

She said: “Amen Jessie! Yes!!!! Women for women all the way. No need for negativity.

“Let’s live in a world where we support each other and raise each other up.

“Like I said before, positive vibes all the way. Nothing but respect.”

Jessie J and Tatum are said to have started a relationship six months after he split from Dewan.

© Press Association 2018

