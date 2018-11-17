Mel B: I had less than £800 when I left ex-husband Belafonte

17th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The Spice Girl has written an autobiography called Brutally Honest.

Mel B divorce

Spice Girl Mel B claims she had less than £800 in the bank when she left her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte as she opens up about her life in her new book.

The pop star also says Eddie Murphy – the father of her 11-year-old daughter Angel – was the love of her life, and describes him as a “genuinely decent man”.

Extracts of the book published in The Sun refer to her acrimonious split from her second husband, movie producer Belafonte, whom she married in 2007.

She says: “In the past 20-something years of my life, I have made more than £80 million.

“When I met my second husband (Stephen), I had a house and a loft apartment in LA and a good career. When I left him I walked away with 936 dollars (£729) in a bank.”

Mel B finalised her divorce from Belafonte in August, bringing their bitter split to an end.

The mother-of-three, real name Melanie Brown, alleged during the divorce proceedings that he was abusive to her and her children, while he accused her of turning his stepdaughter Angel against him.

Her autobiography, entitled Brutally Honest, is also said to explore her year-long relationship with Murphy, 57, which ended when she was pregnant.

Mel B with the Spice Girls
Mel B with the Spice Girls (Ian West/PA)

She says: “I‘d been madly in love with Eddie and I lost him.”

In the interview with The Sun, she admits: “Eddie was and still is the love of my life. He’s a genuinely decent man.”

Speaking of the book, the Spice Girl, who is due to go on tour with the band next year, adds: “Good, bad or ugly, I’m going to peel back the layers and tell it like it was. You can judge me or you can try and understand me.”

