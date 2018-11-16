EastEnders cast perform Disney medley for Children In Need

Albert Square was transformed into the West End as the soap's set was filled with music and costumes.

Albert Square was transformed as the cast of EastEnders performed a Disney medley to raise money for Children In Need.

Working through a repertoire of Disney classics, the cast danced across the set of the BBC One soap, performing numbers from Frozen, Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin.

From the street to the heart of the Queen Vic, the cast filled the set with music and costumes as part of the appeal night.

Tilly Keeper and Zack Morris (Louise Mitchell and Keegan Baker) took on the roles of Princess Jasmine and Aladdin from the popular Disney film, as Lorraine Stanley (Karen Taylor) became the Genie as the famous Square became filled with sequins from the elaborate costumes.

Shona McGarty (Whitney Dean) became Belle from Beauty and the Beast, while Davood Ghadami (Kush Kazemi) became her would-be suitor, Gaston.

Letitia Dean (Sharon Mitchell) started and ended the medley by talking to an animated Mickey Mouse – the character is celebrating his 90th birthday – about the Children In Need.

The appeal night began with a medley from the School Of Rock cast, with Tess Daly and Ade Adepitan presenting the show.

Doctor Who actress Jodie Whittaker gave a special on-set tour to a young fan suffering from cystic fibrosis as part of a series of fundraising features.

© Press Association 2018