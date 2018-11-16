Anton du Beke: Ann Widdecombe is the epitome of Strictly Come Dancing

16th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The pair went surprisingly far in the competition, despite the low scores from judges.

Strictly Come Dancing

Anton du Beke has hailed former dance partner Ann Widdecombe as the “epitome” of Strictly Come Dancing.

The pair danced together in 2010, and became favourites with an audience that guaranteed their progress through 10 weeks of the show, including an infamous Samba in Blackpool.

Professional dancer du Beke said if he is best remembered for his routines with the former Conservative MP, he would be “perfectly happy”.

Speaking on Strictly Come Dancing It Takes Two, the dancer said: “Ann Widdecombe is the epitome of Strictly Come Dancing in my opinion.

“If Ann turns out to be my greatest legacy on Strictly Come Dancing, I will be perfectly happy with that to be honest with you. That’s a brilliant legacy to have.

“The audience took to Ann because she was game, she was everything you didn’t expect, she had a great sense of humour. The Samba in Blackpool was epic.”

Du Beke summarised his time on the show, which he opened with top marks in 2004, by saying: “Competitive, obviously. Handsome, naturally.”

Strictly returns to the Blackpool Tower Ballroom tomorrow night.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

SNOW forecast to hit Ireland as NEW Beast from the East swoops in

MAJOR alert issued for popular crisp sold across Ireland

MAJOR alert issued for popular crisp sold across Ireland

WATCH: Cork student films her granny's HILARIOUS reaction to trying McDonald's for the first time
WATCH: Cork student films her granny's HILARIOUS reaction to trying McDonald's for the first time

[WARNING] Irish family of 10 rushed to hospital after narrowly escaping FRIGHTENING tragedy at home

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

HSE issues URGENT warning following outbreak of HIGHLY contagious disease

HSE issues URGENT warning following outbreak of HIGHLY contagious disease
WATCH: The John Lewis christmas 2018 ad is FINALLY here

WATCH: The John Lewis christmas 2018 ad is FINALLY here
Heavy SNOW in the VERY near future? This Irish forecaster seems to think so

Heavy SNOW in the VERY near future? This Irish forecaster seems to think so
[PIC] Lidl Ireland issue URGENT recall due to INCORRECT use-by dates

[PIC] Lidl Ireland issue URGENT recall due to INCORRECT use-by dates
[PIC] Lidl Ireland issue URGENT recall due to INCORRECT use-by dates

SNOW forecast to hit Ireland as NEW Beast from the East swoops in