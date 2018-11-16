The Rock visits Doncaster gym for workout between Hobbs and Shaw scenes

The actor, real name Dwayne Johnson, surprised owner Craie Carrera when he dropped in at his Global Fitness Gym.

The owners of a gym in Doncaster came in for quite a surprise when actor The Rock dropped in for a workout in-between shoots for his new film.

The Hollywood star, real name Dwayne Johnson, had been filming Fast and Furious spin-off Hobbs and Shaw with Idris Elba nearby, but found time to pump some iron in Global Fitness Gym in the South Yorkshire town.

Craie Carrera, a professional bodybuilder, owns the gym with his wife Alicia, and told the Press Association: “He seemed to have done some work finding out who me and my partner were, about the gym.

(Left to right) Alicia Carrera with baby Destiny, Dwayne Johnson also known as The Rock and Craie Carrera inside World Fitness Gym in Doncaster

“He was very talkative, a nice guy, really genuine, just like an everyday person.”

Mr Carrera, who had just returned from a competition in Birmingham when the actor arrived on Sunday morning, said he had received a visit from one of the former wrestler’s staff members shortly before.

“A guy came in and asked if he could take a few pictures because someone famous was coming into the area,” he said.

“He just wanted some pictures of the gym so his client could see if it was up to par and wanted to see what the weight stacks were like and the dumbbells, if they were heavy enough.

The World Fitness Gym in Doncaster

“We thought it was a bit strange but left him to it. I said as long as he puts his weights away, then it doesn’t matter who it is.”

Asked what he thought about the 46-year-old’s physique, Mr Carrera, 44, said: “He towers over you. He’s about 6ft 6in. He’s got fairly big arms – as a bodybuilder you’re eyeing up this sort of stuff all the time.”

Earlier in the week, film crews with helicopters were spotted at Eggborough power station near Selby in North Yorkshire, capturing a car chase for the movie, which is due for release next year.

On the day of the visit, which fell on Remembrance Sunday, The Rock posted on Instagram: “I’m in England now and honoring their Remembrance Day — while my heart is back home honoring our own men and women warriors of our U.S. military on Veteran’s Day.

“Me and my fellow crew members puttin’ in the hard work today on this blessed Sunday and enjoying the freedom that our countries’ veterans forged for us to have. “

