CBE honour for Hollywood hardman Tom Hardy

16th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The actor, who declined to talk to the waiting press, was presented with his CBE insignia by the Prince of Wales.

Investitures at Buckingham Palace

Hollywood star Tom Hardy has been made a CBE for services to drama during a Buckingham Palace investiture ceremony.

The Prince of Wales chats to Tom Hardy after presenting his CBE (Yui Mok/PA)

Hardy made his name on the big screen with a series of hard man roles – and is best known for films like Inception, Mad Max: Fury Road, Bronson and The Revenant.

But he also made an unlikely appearance on CBeebies, reading a bedtime story on the pre-school channel, where he was a hit with mothers.

Hardy’s latest film Venom – a comic book hero movie – opened this autumn.

The Hollywood star and wife Charlotte Riley met on the set of an adaptation of Wuthering Heights, and are now expecting their second child.

Last year, Hardy penned an emotional tribute to his “best friend” and dog Woody, following the pet’s death aged six.

