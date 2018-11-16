Frank Ocean made his Instagram account public and fans are delighted

16th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

Over 300 pictures of Ocean, his family and other celebrities are all now visible on the account.

Brit Awards 2013 - Press Room - London

Frank Ocean has made his Instagram account public for the first time, revealing over 300 posts dating back to May 2017 to delighted fans.

The catalogue of pictures act as a window into the life of a 31-year-old who has been almost completely inaccessible on social media over the past few years.

Ocean announced the account being made public with a picture of himself waving to camera, with the caption “welcome”.

View this post on Instagram

Welcome

A post shared by @ blonded on

The account is filled with pictures of Ocean’s daily life, other famous musicians such as Zoe Kravitz and Tyler, the Creator, alongside images from popular culture.

The first post to the account is a picture of Ocean with Baby Driver and The Fault In Our Stars actor Ansel Elgort.

One of the most popular posts so far is an image of Ocean’s mother, with many commending her beauty.

View this post on Instagram

Hi Mom

A post shared by @ blonded on

“This is Frank Ocean’s mom,” wrote @ItsLithaAfter9 in response on Twitter. “I’m in love really.”

A video from July 4 2017 features a clip of Ocean singing with a keyboard accompaniment, in a performance fans cooed over.

“I can’t stop watching this, this video is too pure,” reads one comment, while another said “you have the most beautiful voice in the universe”.

The collection of images and videos is still being trawled by fans but it’s fair to say fans are pleased with the rare insight, with many taking to Twitter to say so.

“Sex is great and all but have you ever seen frank ocean’s Instagram @/blonded since he made it public,” tweeted @tallwhitetwink.

BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo also seemed excited by the discovery, posting a screenshot of Ocean’s Instagram story in which he speaks French whilst topless and wearing a face mask.

“So excited to like all of Frank Ocean’s exquisitely art directed thirst traps,” she wrote.

The Instagram account’s name, @blonded, is inspired by his most recent album Blonde which came out in 2016.

Some believed the reveal might mean more music from him soon.

Twitter user @austeeze wrote: “Frank Ocean opened his Instagram to the public. If this is somehow a sign and he’s dropping an album soon, my life will be going into a hiatus to solely listen to his album as it lulls me into a deep hibernation for the winter.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Heavy SNOW in the VERY near future? This Irish forecaster seems to think so

9 of the best leather (and faux leather) dresses for every budget
9 of the best leather (and faux leather) dresses for every budget

[PIC] Shoppers are going CRAZY over THIS christmas party outfit from Penneys
[PIC] Shoppers are going CRAZY over THIS christmas party outfit from Penneys

WATCH: The John Lewis christmas 2018 ad is FINALLY here

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Lidl MOCK John Lewis advert with HILARIOUS tweet

[PIC] Lidl MOCK John Lewis advert with HILARIOUS tweet
WATCH: Cork student films her granny's HILARIOUS reaction to trying McDonald's for the first time

WATCH: Cork student films her granny's HILARIOUS reaction to trying McDonald's for the first time
[WARNING] Irish family of 10 rushed to hospital after narrowly escaping FRIGHTENING tragedy at home

[WARNING] Irish family of 10 rushed to hospital after narrowly escaping FRIGHTENING tragedy at home
[PIC] Lidl Ireland issue URGENT recall due to INCORRECT use-by dates

[PIC] Lidl Ireland issue URGENT recall due to INCORRECT use-by dates
[PIC] Lidl Ireland issue URGENT recall due to INCORRECT use-by dates

Heavy SNOW in the VERY near future? This Irish forecaster seems to think so