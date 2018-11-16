Pictures: Strictly Come Dancing stars arrive in Blackpool ahead of big weekend

The couples will dance at the famous landmark this weekend.

Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev will be hoping to impress with a jive this weekend at Blackpool to keep their position at the top of the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard.

Strictly Come Dancing star Ashley Roberts arrives at Blackpool Tower Ballroom for Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals (Peter Byrne/PA)

The duo, who earned an impressive score of 39 points last weekend for their Couples’ Choice Contemporary routine, have been pictured arriving with the rest of the class of 2018 at Blackpool’s famous Tower Ballroom.

Strictly Come Dancing star Faye Tozer arrives at Blackpool Tower Ballroom for Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals (Peter Byrne/PA)

Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice arrives at Blackpool Tower Ballroom for Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals (Peter Byrne/PA)

Steps’ Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice, who landed in second place on the leaderboard last weekend, will dance a Paso Doble to ES Posthumus’s Unstoppable.

Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse arrives at Blackpool Tower Ballroom for Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals (Peter Byrne/PA)

Cricketer Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse, who were third from the bottom of the leaderboard with 35 points after their dance last weekend, will this weekend take on a couples choice theatre and jazz themed dance, performed to Meet Me In St Louis’s The Trolley Song.

Strictly Come Dancing star Graeme Swann arrives at Blackpool Tower Ballroom for Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals (Peter Byrne/PA)

Strictly professional Katya Jones, who was at the centre of a kissing scandal with her celebrity partner Seann Walsh, was also pictured arriving for rehearsals.

Strictly Come Dancing star Katya Jones arrives at Blackpool Tower Ballroom for Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals (Peter Byrne/PA)

Jones and Walsh departed the competition a few weeks ago.

She is one on the Strictly professionals who will be seen on television tonight hoping to win the Pudsey Glitterball Trophy in aid of BBC’s Children In Need.

She will partner Boyzone’s Mikey Graham as the boyband perform in aid of charity.

Strictly Come Dancing star Karen Clifton arrives at Blackpool Tower Ballroom for Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals (Peter Byrne/PA)

Soap star Charles Venn and Karen Clifton will do a samba to Connie Francis’ La Bamba. They were in third position on the leaderboard after scoring 35 points last weekend for their Charleston.

Strictly Come Dancing star Charles Venn arrives at Blackpool Tower Ballroom for Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals (Peter Byrne/PA)

Following Danny John-Jules’ exit from the competition last weekend, newsreader Kate Silverton and Aljaz Skorjanec are in the bottom position on the leaderboard.

Strictly Come Dancing star Kate Silverton arrives at Blackpool Tower Ballroom for Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals (Peter Byrne/PA)

They will be performing an American Smooth in Blackpool.

Strictly Come Dancing star Aljaz Skorjanec arrives at Blackpool Tower Ballroom for Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals (Peter Byrne/PA)

Strictly Come Dancing airs on November 17 at 6.45pm on BBC One.

© Press Association 2018