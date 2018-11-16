Spice Girls add Irish date to comeback tour

The Wannabe singers said the Dublin date was a response to messages and tweets from fans in Ireland.

Spice Girls fans in Ireland are celebrating after the group added an Irish date to their comeback tour.

Fans were initially left disappointed when Dublin did not appear on the concert list. Many have already bought tickets and flights for stadium shows in Great Britain.

The tour will now start in Dublin’s 82,000 seat Croke Park on May 24 next year.

IRELAND… we've seen all your messages and tweets so we're VERY happy to announce a #SpiceWorld2019 show for you at Dublin's Croke Park on May 24th ❤️ Tickets go on sale next Thurs at 9am. SEE YOU SOON x #SpiceUpYourLife pic.twitter.com/gD3HhmAZEx — Spice Girls (@spicegirls) November 16, 2018

Announcing the new date, the Wannabe singers said they had responded to fan demand.

The Spice Girls have already sold out nine of their UK stadium shows.

The group announced earlier this month they are going back on the road in 2019 – without Victoria Beckham.

Last week, they added a string of extra dates after fans struggled to buy tickets and, on Tuesday, they added a gig in Cardiff to their run.

The 12-stop UK tour will kick off at Cardiff Principality Stadium on May 27.

Further stops include Manchester, Coventry, Sunderland, Edinburgh, Bristol and Wembley Stadium in London.

