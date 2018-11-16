[WATCH] I'm A Celebrity... FIRST look teaser of Holly and Dec ahead of Sunday's show

[WATCH] I'm A Celebrity... FIRST look teaser of Holly and Dec ahead of Sunday's show16th Nov 18 | Entertainment News
This weekend a new batch of celebrities will head into the jungle.
Declan Donnelly has promised the “wait is nearly over” as he and Holly Willoughby appeared together in a clip to tease the return of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.
The series returns this Sunday, fronted by Donnelly and Willoughby – who is standing in for Ant McPartlin.
A short video teaser opens with Donnelly saying: “The wait is almost over and the adventure of a lifetime is about to begin for 10 familiar faces.”
Referencing his new co-cost, he then says: “Sorry, 11 familiar faces. You’re in the jungle.”
Willoughby replies: “I know, how did I get here. Help me.”
The duo will make their presenting debut on the series together on Sunday night at 9pm.
Earlier in the week, Willoughby shared a small video clip of herself in the Australian jungle, saying she had been “lifting up toilet seats” wherever she goes.
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! starts on November 18 on Virgin MEdia One and Virgin Media Player.
© Press Association 2018