Ed Sheeran's next album not due 'before 2020'

Ed Sheeran’s next album will not be released before 2020, the singer-songwriter has said.

The British star is currently touring the world performing hits from 2017’s worldwide smash record Divide.

Sheeran is not expected to finish the tour until September 2019 and said he will take a break before working on his next album.

Ed Sheeran is not expecting a new album until ‘late 2020’ (Victoria Jones/PA)

Speaking to Jo Whiley on BBC Radio 2, the singer said his next record is around two years away.

He said: “I’ve got things coming out, I don’t know if they’re albums. But I’ve got things coming out. The next ‘album album’ won’t be for a while.

“After this, September is the end of tour next year, then I’m going to do another blackout and go away for a year. It worked last time for both me and the public, I think it’s good to have a little break.

“The next album, no earlier than 2020. Late 2020.”

Sheeran, 27, also discussed his work with mental health charities.

He said mental health issues “affect everyone” and revealed he does not “really go outside a lot now”.

He said: “Mine kind of come and go. I don’t think I was born with it, I think the anxiousness come out of… I don’t really go outside a lot now.

“I often feel like I’m not one to talk about it because it’s not something I was born with, it’s something that’s developing.”

Radio 2 in Concert with Ed Sheeran is on BBC2 on Saturday November 17 at 11.30pm.

