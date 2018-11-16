Little Mix release new album LM5

The band said it is the record, 'we've always wanted to make'.

Little Mix have released their fifth studio album.

The four-piece girl band – made up of Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jesy Nelson – announced LM5’s release via Twitter.

The record, containing the track Woman Like Me featuring US rapper Nicki Minaj, is the group’s first since 2016’s Glory Days.

In a tweet shortly after midnight on Friday, the band said: “This is it! #LM5 is out now and available around the world. It’s the album we’ve always wanted to make!

“We can’t wait for you to hear the full album Hope you love it as much as we do!!”

A second tweet, signed off by Perrie, thanked fans.

It said: “You guys make me feel so happy no matter what. I love you all so much and just need yous to know that! Thank you for being like my family. I hope you love the album. Perrie #LM5.”

LM5 is Little Mix’s first to be released since splitting with Simon Cowell’s record label earlier this month.

The music mogul said he would no longer be working with the band’s management group, but insisted he had not fallen out with the band.

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall, who have released their latest album (Ian West/PA)

He told The Sun: “Everyone’s like, ‘There must have been something massive and that’s why it collapsed’. Well, I can show you all the correspondence between me and the girls over the years, there’s never been an instance when we’ve fallen out.

“As I said in my email to them, I stand by the fact they are the hardest working bunch of girls I’ve ever worked with. They deserve everything they’ve got.”

Little Mix found fame after appearing on the X Factor in 2011.

