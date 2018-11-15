Jodie Whittaker sets Regent Street aglow at Christmas lights switch-on

15th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The first female Doctor Who hit the button to applause from the central London crowd.

Regent Street Christmas Lights 2018 - London

Jodie Whittaker left Regent Street bathed in dazzling light as she switched on its famous Christmas lights.

Crowds gathered to watch the first female Doctor Who hit the switch that would activate the famous London shopping street’s festive display.

Regent Street Christmas Lights 2018 – London
Fireworks light up the sky over Regent Street as the lights are switched on (Ian West/PA Wire)

She stood alongside Heart Radio presenters Jamie Theakston and Sian Welby as she prepared to press the switch.

She was joined by the cast of West End musical Dreamgirls who performed a number of songs from the successful show prior to the switch-on. They were followed by singer Calum Scott.

Regent Street Christmas Lights 2018 – London
Jodie Whittaker hits the button alongside Calum Scott, Sian Welby, and the cast of Dreamgirls (Ian West/PA)

Regent Street had been shut to traffic and its shops closed later than usual to celebrate the event.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Shoppers are going CRAZY over THIS christmas party outfit from Penneys

[PIC] Lidl MOCK John Lewis advert with HILARIOUS tweet
[PIC] Lidl MOCK John Lewis advert with HILARIOUS tweet

Corrie fans were OUTRAGED following last night's episode
Corrie fans were OUTRAGED following last night's episode

SNOW forecast to hit Ireland as NEW Beast from the East swoops in

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

People with THESE names are said to be the clumsiest

People with THESE names are said to be the clumsiest
WATCH: The John Lewis christmas 2018 ad is FINALLY here

WATCH: The John Lewis christmas 2018 ad is FINALLY here
[WARNING] Irish family of 10 rushed to hospital after narrowly escaping FRIGHTENING tragedy at home

[WARNING] Irish family of 10 rushed to hospital after narrowly escaping FRIGHTENING tragedy at home
Heavy SNOW in the VERY near future? This Irish forecaster seems to think so

Heavy SNOW in the VERY near future? This Irish forecaster seems to think so
Heavy SNOW in the VERY near future? This Irish forecaster seems to think so

[PIC] Shoppers are going CRAZY over THIS christmas party outfit from Penneys