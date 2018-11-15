Diddy's former girlfriend and mother of three of his children dies

15th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

Diddy and Kim Porter, a former model, were a couple on and off from 1994 until they split for good in 2007.

USA P. Diddy Birthday Ball

Kim Porter, Diddy’s former longtime girlfriend and the mother of three of his children, has died.

A representative for Sean “Diddy” Combs confirmed the death of the 47-year-old on Tuesday.

Their children are a 20-year-old son and 11-year-old twin daughters. Diddy also has three other children with other women.

Porter also has a 27-year-old son, Quincy Brown, from a previous relationship with singer Al B. Sure. Quincy Brown appears on the Fox series Star.

© Press Association 2018

