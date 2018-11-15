Pregnant Amy Schumer cancels show after being taken to hospital with nausea

15th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The comedian was due to play at Winspear Opera House in Texas.

Amy Schumer NFL boycott

Amy Schumer has cancelled a stand-up show in Dallas after being taken to hospital with severe, second-trimester nausea.

Posting a message to her fans on Instagram, she said both she and her baby were fine. Alongside the message she shared a photo of herself in a hospital bed.

Schumer, 37, thanked the doctors and nurses caring for her and promised to reschedule Thursday’s show at Winspear Opera House.

The comedian said she had been suffering from a condition called hyperemesis gravidarum, which can cause severe morning sickness.

She wrote: “Texas I am so deeply sorry. I have been really looking forward to these shows. I have to reschedule. I am in the hospital. I’m fine.

“Baby’s fine but everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story. I’ve been even more ill this trimester. I have hyperemesis and it blows. Very lucky to be pregnant but this is some bullshit!

“Sending so much love to the doctors and nurses taking great care of me and Tati! They are cool as hell! And Texas I am really really sorry and I’ll be out there as soon as I’m better.”

Schumer and her husband, Chris Fischer, announced in late October that they were expecting their first child together. The couple married in February.

In the same post she encouraged fans to vote in the US midterm elections.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[WARNING] Irish family of 10 rushed to hospital after narrowly escaping FRIGHTENING tragedy at home

People with THESE names are said to be the clumsiest
People with THESE names are said to be the clumsiest

[PIC] Shoppers are going CRAZY over THIS christmas party outfit from Penneys
[PIC] Shoppers are going CRAZY over THIS christmas party outfit from Penneys

Corrie fans were OUTRAGED following last night's episode

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

SNOW forecast to hit Ireland as NEW Beast from the East swoops in

SNOW forecast to hit Ireland as NEW Beast from the East swoops in
Our favourite Im A Celeb bushtucker trial is in CRISIS already

Our favourite Im A Celeb bushtucker trial is in CRISIS already
WATCH: The John Lewis christmas 2018 ad is FINALLY here

WATCH: The John Lewis christmas 2018 ad is FINALLY here
Heavy SNOW in the VERY near future? This Irish forecaster seems to think so

Heavy SNOW in the VERY near future? This Irish forecaster seems to think so
Heavy SNOW in the VERY near future? This Irish forecaster seems to think so

[WARNING] Irish family of 10 rushed to hospital after narrowly escaping FRIGHTENING tragedy at home