Zayn Malik reveals he no longer considers himself a Muslim

15th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The singer said that while he had a spiritual belief, he did not subscribe to the tenets of Islam.

One Direction: This Is Us World Premiere - London

Zayn Malik has revealed he no longer considers himself a Muslim because he does not “believe any of it”.

The former One Direction star and solo artist behind Mind Of Mine told British Vogue that while he has a spiritual belief, he does not subscribe to the tenets of Islam.

Malik is the son of Muslim parents but has revealed he no longer believes in principle doctrines of the faith he was raised in.

View this post on Instagram

British Vogue Cover Dec 2018

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on

He said: “I don’t believe you need to eat a certain meat that’s been prayed over a certain way, I don’t believe you need to read a prayer in a certain language five times a day. I don’t believe any of it.

“I just believe if you’re a good person, everything is going to go right for you.”

Malik is the son of British-Pakistani father Yaser, and mother Trisha, who converted to Islam.

The Bradford-born singer has said his personal rejection of religion was not a major event in his relaxed household, and that he still finds beauty in world faiths.

He said: “I’ve never spoken publicly about what my religious beliefs are. I’m not professed to be a Muslim.”

“I believe whatever people’s religious beliefs are is between them and whoever or whatever they’re practising.

“For me, I have a spiritual belief of there is a god. Do I believe there’s a hell? No.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Shoppers are going CRAZY over THIS christmas party outfit from Penneys

Our favourite Im A Celeb bushtucker trial is in CRISIS already
Our favourite Im A Celeb bushtucker trial is in CRISIS already

[PIC] Lidl MOCK John Lewis advert with HILARIOUS tweet
[PIC] Lidl MOCK John Lewis advert with HILARIOUS tweet

[PIC] Lidl Ireland issue URGENT recall due to INCORRECT use-by dates

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Heavy SNOW in the VERY near future? This Irish forecaster seems to think so

Heavy SNOW in the VERY near future? This Irish forecaster seems to think so
WATCH: The John Lewis christmas 2018 ad is FINALLY here

WATCH: The John Lewis christmas 2018 ad is FINALLY here
People with THESE names are said to be the clumsiest

People with THESE names are said to be the clumsiest
SNOW forecast to hit Ireland as NEW Beast from the East swoops in

SNOW forecast to hit Ireland as NEW Beast from the East swoops in
SNOW forecast to hit Ireland as NEW Beast from the East swoops in

[PIC] Shoppers are going CRAZY over THIS christmas party outfit from Penneys