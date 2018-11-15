Stormzy to headline Glastonbury 2019 - reports

15th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

Rumours he will be top billing on the Pyramid Stage next summer have not been denied by representatives.

Nordoff Robbins O2 Silver Clef Awards

Grime artist Stormzy has been revealed as a headliner for next year’s Glastonbury festival, according to reports.

It has been claimed the London musician will take to the Pyramid Stage next summer after his name appeared on a poster in an Oxfam shop.

A poster placed in a Streatham outlet of Oxfam, which has close ties to Glastonbury, reads: “Stormzy Friday! First Glastonbury headliner revealed.”

Oxfam has partnered the festival for around 25 years, having been chosen by Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis.

The charity has been contacted to confirm the rumoured headliner.

A spokeswoman did not deny the reports but advised Glastonbury festival organisers should be contacted.

Stormzy’s booking agent, Primary Talent International, would not confirm or deny the rumours and redirected enquiries.

Representatives of Stormzy have been contacted for clarification on the reports, along with Glastonbury festival organisers.

© Press Association 2018

