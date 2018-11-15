John Lennon's killer told parole board of 'shame' at his act

15th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

Mark David Chapman killed the former Beatle in 1980.

Music - John Lennon

The man who gunned down John Lennon in 1980 has said he feels “more and more shame” every year for his crime.

Mark David Chapman told a parole board in August about his remorse during his 10th unsuccessful attempt to win release.

A transcript of the hearing was released on Thursday by New York prison officials.

Lennon Assassin Mark Chapman
Mark David Chapman (Police/PA)

The now 63-year-old Chapman is serving 20 years to life in the Wende Correctional Facility in New York.

He shot and killed the former Beatle outside his Manhattan apartment on December 8  1980.

Chapman told parole board members that Lennon was “incredible” to him earlier that day when he autographed an album.

Chapman said he thinks about that every day.

The state Board of Parole denied Chapman’s release in August.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Heavy SNOW in the VERY near future? This Irish forecaster seems to think so

WATCH: The John Lewis christmas 2018 ad is FINALLY here
WATCH: The John Lewis christmas 2018 ad is FINALLY here

[PIC] Shoppers are going CRAZY over THIS christmas party outfit from Penneys
[PIC] Shoppers are going CRAZY over THIS christmas party outfit from Penneys

Dublin Fire Brigade issue devastating update following southside blaze

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

People with THESE names are said to be the clumsiest

People with THESE names are said to be the clumsiest
[PICS] You won't recognise this mum who ate seven Dairy Milk bars a day now she has lost EIGHT stone

[PICS] You won't recognise this mum who ate seven Dairy Milk bars a day now she has lost EIGHT stone
[WARNING] Irish family of 10 rushed to hospital after narrowly escaping FRIGHTENING tragedy at home

[WARNING] Irish family of 10 rushed to hospital after narrowly escaping FRIGHTENING tragedy at home
[PIC] Lidl Ireland issue URGENT recall due to INCORRECT use-by dates

[PIC] Lidl Ireland issue URGENT recall due to INCORRECT use-by dates
[PIC] Lidl Ireland issue URGENT recall due to INCORRECT use-by dates

Heavy SNOW in the VERY near future? This Irish forecaster seems to think so