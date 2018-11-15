Vicky Pattison posts EMOTIONAL message hinting at heartbreak and betrayal

15th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The former Geordie Shore star has written a passionate post.

MTV Europe Music Awards 2017 - Arrivals - London

Vicky Pattison has posted an emotional message online hinting at a painful “betrayal”.

The reality star and former presenter of I’m A Celebrity: Extra Camp has referenced “crippling humiliation” and “resounding heartbreak” in a passionate Instagram post.

Pattison posted the emotive online message amid rumoured troubles with fiance John Noble.

She said in the post: “The worst thing is not the lies, the betrayal, the constant pain or crippling humiliation, or the resounding heartbreak that hurts so much I swear it is physical not emotional, the worst thing is that the person who made you feel so special yesterday can make you feel so truly low and unwanted today.”

Representatives of the former I’m A Celebrity winner and Ex On The Beach contestant have been contacted for comment on the rumours surrounding the star’s engagement.



