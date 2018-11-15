Tom Hiddleston to star in West End run of Harold Pinter 'masterpiece' Betrayal

15th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The actor is taking to the stage for a run beginning in march 2019.

BAFTA Breakthrough Brits 2018 - London

Tom Hiddleston is set to star in the Harold Pinter “masterpiece” Betrayal.

The Hollywood actor is taking to the stage in the West End next year to play one of the four key characters in Pinter’s innovative drama.

Charting the backwards course of an affair, Betrayal was first staged 40 years ago on Thursday.

It was announced on the anniversary that Hiddleston would star in the upcoming production from Jamie Lloyd.

Hiddleston said: “Betrayal is a masterpiece. Jamie Lloyd’s Pinter At The Pinter season is terrific and I am so pleased that he’s asked me to be part of it.”

Theatre – Playwrights – Harold Pinter – London
Playwright Harold Pinter (PA)

The play’s limited run at the Harold Pinter Theatre will begin in March and finish in June 2019, concluding the retrospective Pinter At The Pinter season of productions, which staged the late British playwright’s key works.

Hiddleston will play the publisher Robert in the drama, which follows the tangled love lives of four main characters.

Tickets for Betrayal go on sale on November 30, with the run set to have its opening night on March 5 next year.

© Press Association 2018

