Trailer released for Jennifer Aniston's beauty pageant film Dumplin'

15th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The film features music from Dolly Parton.

The 89th Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles

Jennifer Aniston stars as a Southern beauty queen-turned-pageant judge in the trailer for her latest film Dumplin’.

The former Friends star is appearing in the Netflix musical comedy as the mother of an overweight teenager who decides to enter a beauty contest.

Australian actress Danielle Macdonald plays the daughter, Willowdean Dickson – also know as Dumplin’ – who puts herself forward in the pageant as a protest.

In the trailer released on Wednesday, Aniston’s character, Rosie Dixon, is revealed as a former beauty queen clinging on to her glory days by being a judge in the Miss Teen Bluebonnet.

Macdonald’s character says: “Bein’ a bit of a celebrity around here meant that she was a little too busy for me. And that’s when I decided enough was enough.”

She enters the pageant in an act of rebellion, but adds she does not want to be “the Joan of Arc of Fat Girls”.

Her decision to enter inspires further diverse contestants to sign up.

Dumplin’ also stars Goosebumps’ Odeya Rush and features music by Dolly Parton.

Based on the novel by Julie Murphy, Dumplin’ will be released on December 7.

© Press Association 2018

