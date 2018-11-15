New mother Kate Upton shares picture of 'daddy-daughter' moment

15th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

Upton is married to baseball star Justin Verlander.

The 90th Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles

New mother Kate Upton shared a “daddy-daughter” moment of her husband Justin Verlander cradling the couple’s baby.

US model Upton, 26, welcomed Genevieve on November 7, announcing the new arrival via a picture on Instagram.

She has now shared another snap of Genevieve, this time being held by baseball star Verlander, 35.

Upton captioned the image: “Daddy daughter snuggles beat everything.”

Verlander, who on Wednesday missed out on an annual award handed to the the best pitcher in US baseball, had earlier posted the same image.

Alongside the snap, the Houston Astros star wrote: “Didn’t win #cyyoungaward , but I can’t be too upset when I have this little girl waiting for her daddy off camera!”

View this post on Instagram

Genevieve Upton Verlander 💗 11.7.18

A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on

Upton confirmed she was expecting a baby with Verlander with an Instagram post in July in which she displayed her growing baby bump beneath a red trouser suit.

She captioned the shot: “#PregnantInMiami.”

The couple announced their engagement when Upton showed off a ring on the red carpet at the Met Gala in 2016 and they got married in Italy in November 2017.

© Press Association 2018

