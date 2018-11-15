Camila Cabello opens up on her relationship with British dating expert

Camila Cabello has opened up on her relationship with British dating expert Matthew Hussey and said: “He makes me the happiest I’ve ever been in my life.”

The Cuban-American singer, 21, has reportedly been dating Essex-born Hussey, 31, since February.

He is known for his books on dating and often appears on US television to give relationship advice. The couple met on the set of Today.

Speaking to Marie Claire magazine, Cabello admitted she is “in love” with Hussey and said she gets butterflies when he watches her perform.

Cuban-American popstar Camila Cabello found fame as part of girl group Fifth Harmony (PA)

She said: “Any time he’s there, I get super nervous. I stutter or my hands are shaky.

“He’s so similar to me. In person, we’re just weird and silly and stupid together. He makes me the happiest I’ve ever been in my life.”

Cabello found fame after appearing on the US version of X Factor as part of girl group Fifth Harmony in 2012.

She decided to go solo in December 2016 and has achieved worldwide success with hits including Never Be The Same and Havana.

Cabello, who won both artist of the year and video of the year at the MTV Video Music Awards in August, said her on-stage persona is different to who she is everyday.

She said: “Basically, there’s the me that I really am, on the inside, which is the nerdy one – the kind of introverted, shy one – and then there’s the sexy, overly confident one, doing great dance moves and being super sassy.”

© Press Association 2018