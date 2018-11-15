Millie Bobby 'Blue' stars in Unicef video for World Children's Day

The organisation wants people to wear blue in support of children's rights.

Millie Bobby Brown has teamed up with Unicef and is urging people to Go Blue in support of children’s rights.

The Stranger Things actress joined Unicef goodwill ambassadors Orlando Bloom, Liam Neeson and Lilly Singh, singer Dua Lipa and performance artists Blue Man Group for a new video released by the organisation ahead of World Children’s Day on November 20.

It shows the 14-year-old star – who symbolically changed her name to Millie Bobby Blue for the occasion – calling on others to join her wearing or displaying the colour blue for children’s rights.

The stars respond to her call while going about their daily lives.

Neeson bakes blue cupcakes while re-enacting a famous scene from his cult hit Taken, Bloom is on a film set working under his new name – Orlando “Bluem” – and Singh is at home making “blunicorn” smoothies.

Liam Neeson on the set of a video produced for World Children’s Day 2018 (Unicef/Christine Nesbitt)

“World Children’s Day is a fun day with a serious message,” said Brown.

“It is a day where all children are encouraged to speak out about what matters to them, like education, safe spaces to learn and play, and positive environments.

“By going blue for Unicef on this day, we are demanding the world provide a brighter future for kids.”

Unicef’s annual World Children’s Day marks the anniversary of the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

The global day raises awareness and funds for the millions of children who are unschooled, unprotected and uprooted.

This year, Unicef is inviting the public to go online and sign its global petition asking for leaders to commit to fulfilling the rights of every child now and for future generations, and to Go Blue for every child by doing or wearing something blue on November 20.

For more information visit: https://uni.cf/worldchildrensday2018.

© Press Association 2018