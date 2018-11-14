Kristen Bell joins Veronica Mars cast for first table read

14th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The series is being rebooted on streaming service Hulu.

Kristen Bell

Veronica Mars creator Rob Thomas has shared a photo from the first table read of the revived show.

The series – starring Kristen Bell as a high school student who works cases with her private investigator dad – is being rebooted more than 10 years after it was cancelled.

The image from the read-through, which was posted on Twitter, shows Bell with co-stars including Enrico Colantoni, who plays Veronica’s dad, and Patton Oswalt, who is new to the cast.

Thomas wrote: “From the #VeronicaMars table read.

“This is some indication of who is in episode 1.

“It doesn’t mean your fave doesn’t come in later.”

Bell played the investigator for three series between 2004 and 2007.

It was confirmed in September that she would reprise the role for new episodes on US streaming service Hulu.

© Press Association 2018

