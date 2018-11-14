Spice Girls fans hailed by group after selling out nine stadium shows

They will play to packed audiences at venues around Britain next year.

The Spice Girls have thanked their fans after selling out nine stadium shows.

The group sparked a frenzy among fans when they announced earlier this month they are going back on the road in 2019 – without Victoria Beckham.

Last week, the Wannabe singers added a string of dates after fans struggled to buy tickets. Then on Tuesday this week they added a gig in Cardiff to their run.

“NINE sold out stadium shows!!” said a message on the group’s Twitter account.

“Thank you so SO much to every single one of you for such an incredible welcome back.

“We can’t wait to see you next year.”

The 12-date tour will now kick off at Cardiff Principality Stadium on May 27.

Further stops include Manchester, Coventry, Sunderland, Edinburgh, Bristol and Wembley Stadium in London.

